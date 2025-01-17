Rakesh Kumar Expresses Joy After Winning Arjuna Award: 'Hard Work of Eight Years Has Paid Off

New Delhi: India's para-archer Rakesh Kumar expressed his feelings after being conferred with the Arjuna Award in the National Sports Awards 2025 on Friday.

The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy at the Paris Paralympics last year. For his exceptional performance in the Paralympics, his name was considered for the Arjuna Award.

"I am very happy that my hard work of eight years has paid off. I will receive this award from our President, I am very proud," Rakesh Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

Further, India's para-shooter Mona Agarwal also shared her thoughts on receiving the Arjuna Award.

"I am very happy. We are celebrating this gift from the government like a festival. We are very proud to receive this honour. I am also preparing for the Asian Games coming up in 2026," Mona Aggarwal said.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards. (ANI)