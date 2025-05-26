Wamiqa on choosing films: It has to excite me, add value to my work

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has said she chooses projects that feel meaningful both creatively and professionally. If a role excites her and adds value to her work, that’s what drives her to say yes.

When asked how she chooses films—whether based on the value they add to her life or the value she brings to them—Wamiqa told IANS: “I think it’s both. If you feel that you’re contributing something, that your character is adding something to the story, then of course it feels interesting.”

She added: “And if the project also adds value to your work — because you want to do good work — then it’s the same thing, I’m just saying it in a different way. It all comes down to the same thing. When you feel like doing it will be exciting or fulfilling, that’s when you say yes.”

The actress’ latest release is “Bhool Chuk Maaf” with Rajkummar Rao. The film released on May 23, which was earlier scheduled to release digitally on May 16.

Talking about “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

She will next be seen alongside actor Akshay Kumar in “Bhoot Bangla.” On May 19, after the wrap up of the film, the actress called being part of the film, directed by Priyadarshan, “a childhood dream.”

“From hysterically enjoying all "Akshay Kumar Priyadarshan' movies all my life to now being part of their world. This had been a childhood dream. Thank you to the coolest @ektarkapoor ma'am, the most amazing @akshaykumar sir & the sweetest @priyadarshan.official sir.”

She described the experience as fun and fantastic.

“It was a FUNtastic experience Cannot wait for you to experience #Bhoot Bangla Aaaaand my second film with my most favourite @tabutiful ji,” Added Wamiqa.

Co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, the story for "Bhooth Bangla" has been penned by Akash A Kaushik with screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues for the much-awaited drama have been provided by Rohan Shankar.

Along with Akshay and Wamiqa, the project also has Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 2, 2026.

