Tahir Raj Bashin talks about his mental approach while portraying antagonist in 'Special Ops 2'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bashin will be seen as a powerful antagonist in the second season of the espionage thriller, "Special Ops."

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Tahir shared his mental approach while portraying the character.

He revealed that he loved the fact that his character had a backstory, helping him to understand the reason behind his choices.

Speaking to IANS, the actor said, "I truly believe no one is entirely good or bad—circumstances shape them. What I love about Special Ops and Neeraj Sir’s writing is that the antagonist, Veer Awas, has a backstory. You understand why he makes the choices he does"

He added that he does not believe in judging a character.

"He operates on principles and values, believing he’s a reformer trying to change the system. It all depends on the perspective. My first rule is never to judge the character. I don’t go in thinking, “Is he good or bad?” I like playing characters who are good people in difficult circumstances. That’s where the complexity—and the fun—lies", he concluded.

The makers unveiled the enchanting trailer of "Special Ops Season 2" on Monday.

Shedding light on his role, Tahir added, “Joining the world of Special Ops has been an electrifying adrenalin rush. This role pushed me emotionally and physically, and I’m grateful to Neeraj Pandey and JioHotstar for the trust. Speaking of the character, what makes this antagonist exciting to portray is how layered and rooted in the real world he is. He doesn’t need guns, he uses code, data, and people’s blind trust. That’s what makes him truly dangerous! He doesn’t belong to fiction, he exists in the world we live in today”.

The highly talked about drama will see Kay Kay Menon reprising his role as Himmat Singh and Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali from season one.

Backed by Friday Storytellers banner, "Special Ops 2" is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 11.

