Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about the various kind of love one encounters during the lifetime

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) This Valentine's Day, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi decided to reflect on the various kinds of love one is expected to encounter during their lifetime.

Read More

The 'Dadhak 2' actor revealed that a person is likely to fall in love not once, not twice, but thrice in their life. However, all these loves are extremely different from one another in terms of how they make a person feel and what role they play in their life.

As per Siddhant, the first love that finds us can be called "Junoon".

He described it as, "Butterfies in your tummy, it's all about the feeling and the idea of love, musical notes hit your core and all the lyrics suddenly make sense, You're building expectations and breaking patterns."

After that comes the "Kaid" love, which is all about expectation management.

"Dealing with the expectations of the one before. You're still finding yourself, and slowly losing the idea of love. Eventually turns toxic, usually not a happy ending," he went on to explain.

Last but not least, the third love we come across is the one that is expected to bring us that much-needed "Sukoon".

Sharing what this love is all about, the 'Gully Boy' actor wrote, "When you're least expecting it. Fixing the broken pieces together. Love and rhyme meet space and time. It's wrinkled but timeless, it's boring but peaceful, it's become your identity but finds you a bigger purpose. To heal together, To love her, loving you."

In the caption, Siddhant hilariously confessed that he has crossed all these stages of love and is now enjoying stage 4.

"apna 4th stage chal raha hai aur tumhara ?," the caption read.

Siddhant further shared that "Maybe love isn't about giving your best... maybe it's about being allowed to be your worst, and still being held."

--IANS

pm/