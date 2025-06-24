Saanand Verma calls his role in ‘First Copy’ a reflection of real industry dynamics

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Saanand Verma has opened up about his role in the project “First Copy,” calling it one of the most layered characters he has portrayed.

The ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor shared that the role is deeply rooted in the real dynamics of the entertainment industry, offering an honest and compelling look at the complexities behind the glamour of showbiz. Speaking about his character, Verma said, “I play the right-hand man of a very big film producer from Bollywood, played by Ehsaan Grover. My character works closely with him—he’s the go-to guy, the problem-solver. In the story, the producer becomes a victim of piracy. A film he didn’t even release gets leaked, and that sparks off a huge conflict. I have more scenes in Season 2, but my arc begins in Season 1. The role is interesting because it’s layered with real industry dynamics.”

Saanand added, “I’ve seen what piracy did to cinema in the '90s. I might not have watched movies at home on VCRs, but I’ve seen neighbors and people in the mohalla watch pirated VHS tapes in big groups—50, 60, even 100 people gathered in one house, watching films back-to-back the entire night. They used to rent VCRs, watch three films in one go, and return the device the next morning. That frenzy, that underground film culture, I’ve witnessed it. So when this story came to me, I felt a strong personal connect.”

The 'Mardaani' actor also explained the meaning behind the title First Copy, describing it as a term commonly used to refer to pirated or counterfeit versions of original products. He drew a comparison, noting how luxury items like a ₹5 lakh Rolex often have cheaper replicas sold for a fraction of the price. In the context of cinema, he said, First Copy refers to films intended for theatrical release that are illegally duplicated and circulated for home viewing.

Furthermore, talking about working with Munawar Faruqui, Saanand stated, “He’s intelligent, funny, and really sharp. You won’t believe it’s his first time acting in a fictional series—he was so natural, like he’s been doing it for 25 years. There was no nervousness, he was fully immersed in his character. Working with him was pure joy. And because of this show, we’ve also become really good friends. I truly admire him—not just as an artist, but as a person. He’s got charm, humility, and a brilliant sense of humor.”

“First Copy,” which revolves around the impact of film piracy in India, marked Munawar Faruqui’s acting debut. The web series was released on June 20th, 2025, on Amazon MX Player.

