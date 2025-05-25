Palash Dutta explains why he supports Anurag Kashyap’s assertion that Bollywood has turned ‘toxic'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor and writer Palash Dutta has openly expressed his support for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s recent assertion that Bollywood has become ‘toxic.’

Speaking candidly, Dutta highlighted how increasing commercialization and rigid expectations are stifling creativity and fostering a challenging environment within the industry. Palash weighed in, agreeing that while Bollywood remains a hub of creativity, it suffers from a lack of system and discipline that threatens its artistic potential.

The writer and director told IANS, “Anurag Kashyap is right in many ways. Bollywood is creative but lacks system and discipline. Today, producers expect a guaranteed return on investment even before the film is made. That’s not how creativity works. We need to make the film first, edit it, and then talk about ROI. Creativity has become corporatized, and that’s stifling.”

In March, Anurag Kashyap confirmed his decision to step away from Bollywood, expressing his desire to distance himself from the film industry. In an interview, he stated that he wants to stay away from film people. He added that the industry has become increasingly toxic, with everyone focused on chasing unrealistic box office targets, aiming to create the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore blockbuster. Sadly, the creative spirit that once defined Bollywood has faded.

Meanwhile, Palash Dutta also spoke about his Cannes 2025 debut. He shared, “It was my first time at Cannes, and it was truly a remarkable experience. I had the opportunity to take not just one, but two of my short films to the festival. I never imagined that both of my short films would be showcased there.”

The poster and trailer of two of his short films were launched during the festival—"Dance" Of Joy - Mann Ki Ichcha" and "Singh And Sinha.” Talking about his films, he mentioned, “The first film is titled Dance of Joy. I wrote, directed, and acted in it—it’s my directorial debut. We launched the poster at the Bharat Pavilion. The second film is called Singh & Sinha, in which I acted. It’s directed by Mohan Das. Both films carry strong social messages.”

--IANS

ps/