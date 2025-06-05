New song added in Lakshmi Narasimha's re-released version, says producer Bellamkonda Suresh

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's sensational blockbuster Telugu film 'Lakshmi Narasimha' have now disclosed that they have added a new song to the version of the film that is to be re-released on June 8.

Directed by Jayanth C. Paranji and produced by renowned producer Bellamkonda Suresh, 'Lakshmi Narasimha' emerged a huge success when it first released in 2004.

The film, which is now being re-released in theaters on June 8 in 4K version, will contain a new song titled 'Mandesinodu'. The number has been set to tune by Bheems Cicerolio and has been rendered by Swarag Kirtan. It has lyrics by Chandra Bose.

Addressing mediapersons in a press conference, producer Bellamkonda Suresh said,"If I am re-releasing the film 'Lakshmi Narasimha' after 21 years, I should surprise Nandamuri's fans with something special. When we were thinking of how to surprise fans, an idea occurred to me.

"We did two songs for this film. We shot one song, but it did not get featured in the film. I thought we should add that song in the re-release version somehow. I found the negative of that song in Prasad Labs. But I could not find the sound. There was no sound. Only the picture was there. I printed the picture and sent it first to lyricist Chandra Bose, then to the director, and then to music director Bheems.

"I asked Chandrabose to pen the lyrics for the song and record it. Bose was surprised and asked, 'How is this possible?'. I asked him to try once. However, they have come up with an astounding effort to make a song that sounds wonderful. When I showcased this song to the distributors, they said, 'The song is amazing. Please add it in the new movie and it will be a blockbuster.' I sincerely hope that this movie becomes a blockbuster."

Stating that he wanted Nandamuri's fans to make this movie a big hit again and again, the producer said, "Balayya Babu's birthday is coming up. There is a new song in it. Mounika Reddy, Abhilash Reddy and Vamsi worked very hard in 4k to prepare this movie. It looks great on screen now than what I made then."

The producer concluded his speech by expressing his heartfelt thanks to music director Bheems Cicerolio and lyricist Chandrabose for giving such a wonderful song for the re-release.

