'Anurag Kashyap is mentally weak', says ‘Kerala Story-2’ director Kamakhya Narayan Singh

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) After Anurag Kashyap called director Kamakhya Narayan Singh's "The Kerala Story 2" a propaganda film, the filmmaker has hit back, saying that Anurag Kashyap has become mentally weak.

Kamakhya uploaded a video on social media saying, "Anurag Kashyap ji has said that no one feeds Khichdi to anyone like this. I totally agree with him. No one can feed Laddu to anyone like this. But unfortunately, in our society, our innocent daughters are being fed beef to change their religion. This is a crime."

He added that Kashyap seems to have an issue with everything, may it be the Brahmins, Netflix, or the film industry.

"The problem is that Anurag Kashyap ji has become mentally weak. He has a problem with everything. He has a problem with Brahmins. He has a problem with Netflix. He has a problem with the film industry. This man has a problem with everything. He had made a film, 'The Girl in Yellow Boot'. In that, he has imagined an unethical relationship between a father and daughter. In a civilized society, this is beyond thinking. But this man has become mentally weak," he added.

Kamakhya said that the society has also stopped taking Kashyap seriously.

"All his films have been a flop for many years. I pray to God to give him good sense. 'Kerala Story 2' is a film based on true incidents. Its trailer is being liked by the society. Thank you", the director concluded.

During a recent interaction with the media, Kashyap was asked if he had seen the trailer of "The Kerala Story 2". To this, he replied by calling the movie "bull**** propaganda. Total bull****." He said that no one feeds beef to anyone like this; in fact, no one is even fed khichdi like this. Kashyap claimed that the makers just want to make money.

