Adhyayan Suman opens up about facing rejections and setbacks despite being a star kid

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Adhyayan Suman has opened up about the struggles he faced in the film industry, revealing that rejections and setbacks were a constant part of his journey despite being a star kid.

In a recent interview with IANS, the actor-singer admitted that his lineage did not shield him from the harsh realities of Bollywood. Addressing the long-debated topic of nepotism, Adhyayan Suman reflected on how the assumption that star kids are guaranteed success is far from reality. In his own journey, he’s endured rejections, setbacks, and moments where he was written off entirely.

The actor shared, “Yes, I come from a film family, but the truth is, no one has ever handed me anything on a silver platter. My father and mother have supported me emotionally, but every audition, every meeting, every opportunity—I’ve had to fight for it. People think being a star kid guarantees success, but that’s not true. I’ve faced rejections, setbacks, and been written off many times. What matters is resilience, and I’ve never stopped believing in myself.”

Suman further acknowledged that the film and music industries have traditionally been male-dominated, especially when it comes to representation and equal opportunities. However, he believes that change is slowly but steadily taking place, thanks to filmmakers who are committed to telling more balanced stories. He specifically praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his progressive approach to female characters.

“It’s true that the industry has had gender imbalances—especially in terms of pay and opportunities. But change is happening. Filmmakers like Bhansali sir are pioneers. They don’t just cast women in lead roles—they give them depth, dignity, and powerful arcs. That’s the kind of storytelling we need more of, and I’m proud to be a part of such narratives.”

Speaking of his upcoming project, Adhyayan revealed, “I have 4 films and 6 songs this year.”

Adhyayan Suman is the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman and producer Alka Suman. He made his acting debut in 2008 with “Haal–e–dil.” Following that, he appeared in his second film, “Raaz – The Mystery Continues.”

--IANS

ps/