Pakistan: Mistreatment of Imran Khan's sisters termed 'worst example of fascism'

Islamabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has severely criticised the alleged mistreatment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, calling it "the worst example of fascism" and a blatant violation of constitutional and human rights, the local media reported on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi, PTI Sindh chapter President Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Imran Khan's sisters faced "severe cruelty" when they had gone to meet their imprisoned brother. He claimed that Noreen Khan was allegedly dragged while Aleema Khan was manhandled by police officials, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

"They were abducted, taken away, and later dumped far from the location," said Sheikh calling the incident a grave violation of the law, the Constitution and basic human dignity.

He said that using violence against women only demonstrated the weakness and moral collapse of the state. "A sister visiting her brother and being mistreated like this is proof of the state's fear and its moral bankruptcy."

PTI leader said that 26th and 27th constitutional amendments had "buried the Constitution" and eroded the rule of law. He announced that PTI Sindh, under the banner of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), would hold protests across the nation on November 21 in coordination with allied political parties.

Earlier this week, PTI staged a protest outside Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is being held, while the jail authorities refused to allow party workers or family members to meet him. In response, the party held a sit-in outside the jail, accusing authorities of violating a court order.

"Police violently detained Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Uzma Khan from where they were sitting peacefully outside Adiala Jail after yet again being denied their weekly visit with their brother," PTI posted on X.

The party further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister Meena Khan Afridi, Member of National Assembly Shahid Khattak and other party office holders and workers, including several women, were subjected to "violence and picked up by police".

The party said that Imran Khan's sisters, along with his legal team, had reached jail on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting but were refused and compelled to wait for hours until night.

"What should be routine weekly court-mandated family visits, in accordance with Imran Khan's rights as a prisoner, are being used as a tool of oppression and violence against his family members and supporters," it added.

In videos shared by the PTI on X, workers, along with Aleema and Uzma, were seen gathered around a visibly shaken Noreen. "Those women were dragging (her) on the road," Aleema said.

Later, in another video shared by the party, Noreen said that female police officials pulled her by her hair and pushed her down to the ground.

"I didn't understand it. I still don't understand what happened," she said, adding that PTI workers were sitting peacefully outside the jail.

