Rithvik Dhanjani shares how he is making the most valuable investment of his life

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani shared a heartfelt reflection on the importance of self-care.

He called spending time with oneself the most valuable investment one can make. In his recent post, Rithvik emphasized how dedicating moments to self-growth and introspection can be truly enriching. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor shared a video of himself playing the handpan while seated on a hilltop rock. Surrounded by mountains, the video suggests that he is enjoying a serene vacation in the hills.

Alongside the clip, Rithvik Dhanjani wrote, “Spending time with yourself is the most valuable investment you could make!.” Notably, his industry friends flocked to the comments section to react. Sargun Mehta commented, “Talented toh hai.” Rithvik’s close friend Krystle Dsouza wrote, “Non stop.”

The actor has been vacationing in Himachal Pradesh and has been sharing glimpses of his trip on Instagram. On November 8, he posted pictures enjoying quality time with his friends amidst the scenic surroundings. The ‘Cartel’ actor captioned the post, “Words shall never suffice this feeling #birbilling #himachalpradesh.”

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani began his acting career with the role of Parth in “Bandini” and gained wider recognition portraying Arjun Digvijay in “Pavitra Rishta.” He first tasted success with “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani,” while his film debut “Jo Hum Chahein” failed to make a mark.

A significant turning point came when he ventured into hosting with “Yeh Hai Aashiqui,” which opened doors to other hosting opportunities, including shows like “India's Next Superstars”, “Super Dancer,” “India's Best Dramebaaz,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Dhanjani also made his web debut with “I Don’t Watch TV” and has been part of web series such as “XXX” and “Cartel.”

Beyond acting, he has achieved acclaim in reality shows, winning “Nach Baliye 6” alongside his then-partner Asha Negi, as well as I “Can Do That.”

--IANS

ps/