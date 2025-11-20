Wavemaker announced as official match ball for AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 20 (IANS) With just over 100 days to go to the continent’s premier women’s showpiece, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Kelme unveiled Wavemaker – the Official Match Ball for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, which will be held from March 1 to 21.

“Inspired by the powerful nature surrounding Australia’s stunning coastline, Wavemaker captures the dynamic rhythm of ocean waves, symbolising the fearless spirit of women athletes riding the tide of progress and breaking barriers, as well as the resilience and unity to strive for excellence,” the AFC said in a statement.

The design’s gradient wave patterns are reminiscent of the surging tides along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, evoking a sense of fluidity and movement that brings to life the energy and momentum of the game. The vibrant coral red and ocean blue colour palette pays homage to Australia’s rich natural resources and vibrancy, while ensuring high visibility during nighttime and rainy conditions.

Each element of Wavemaker reflects the collective strength of women’s football, from the layered petal-like structures symbolising teamwork to the radiant highlights capturing moments of brilliance on the pitch.

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said, “Kelme has a proven track record in providing top-tier footballs across our world-class men’s competitions and now we are pleased to partner with them again as we look to deliver our greatest women’s national team competition in history.”

Ke Yongxiang, Chairman of KELME Sports, said, “We are deeply honoured to provide the official match ball, Wavemaker, for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. It represents not only precision and reliability in every flight, but also the spirit of strength that drives every female footballer to surge forward.

“May this Wavemaker, infused with innovation and belief, accompany all participating teams on Asia’s grandest stage — inspiring them to craft a stirring chapter of this era, and encouraging a new generation of women to chase their dreams with courage and feel the unstoppable wave of progress.”

Patrick Murphy, CEO of AFG, added, “The Wavemaker is more than just an important piece of equipment in the game of football — it’s a symbol of empowerment and the unbreakable spirit that drives the game forward. We are proud to partner with Kelme to bring this design to life for one of the most exciting tournaments in women’s football.”

--IANS

ab/