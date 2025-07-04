Australian study establishes new framework for deep-sea mining impact assessment

Canberra, July 4 (IANS) An Australian study has set a new global benchmark for assessing the environmental risks of deep-sea mining.

The study provided science-based tools to help decision-makers evaluate the potential impacts and viability of extracting critical minerals from the ocean floor, according to a statement by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency which led the research.

The established framework aimed to address the significant environmental uncertainties and risks associated with deep-sea mining, as international interest in these resources grows, said the study commissioned by The Metals Company Australia, which seeks approval to mine polymetallic nodules in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) of the Pacific.

The CCZ spanning between Mexico and Hawaii, is rich in cobalt and nickel for renewable energy, but remains one of Earth's most fragile and least understood environments, the researchers said.

The CSIRO-led team, including researchers from Australia's Griffith University, Museums Victoria, the University of the Sunshine Coast, and Earth Sciences New Zealand, developed integrated ecosystem assessments and management tools to guide robust and transparent oversight of any future deep-sea mining activities, reported Xinhua news agency.

"There will be impacts at deep-sea mining sites, and our research shows the speed and scale of potential recovery differs across functional groups of species," said Senior Principal Research Scientist Piers Dunstan at CSIRO.

The research employs an adaptable ecosystem-based management framework, using a traffic light system to define "serious harm" and guide regulatory action. It predicts mining impacts will be mostly confined to the seabed, with some bottom-dwelling species showing significant declines and slow recovery rates.

"Without such research, there is a risk of harm from mining activities that can persist for generations," said Tina Soliman-Hunter, a professor of Energy and Natural Resources Law at Macquarie University in Sydney.

