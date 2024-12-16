UP Assembly Winter Session Begins: Deputy CM Maurya Pledges Answers Amid SP Protests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got underway on Monday with the BJP led government affirming its willingness to ensure the smooth operation of the house. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the government would answer all question put forth by the opposition.

While speaking to ANI, UP DCM KP Maurya said, "Every member of the house eagerly waits for this day where the leaders bring the issues of their respective constituencies, and the state government is always ready to resolve the issues...We want the house to run properly...The government will answer all the questions of the opposition."

Commenting on the protest by Samajwadi Party leaders outside the State Assembly, he added, "When the government is ready to answer every question, such protests by the Samajwadi Party (SP) have become a part of their behaviour. It would have been better if they had raised the issues in the House."

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey announced that the SP would raise concerns over rising communal tensions in the state, particularly the situation in Sambhal. Pandey stated that the party would hold the government accountable for attempts to disturb communal harmony and anticipated significant uproar in the session.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Civil Police, Provincial Civil Services (PCS), and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly, with CCTV cameras installed to ensure security.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "Today the winter session of the UP Assembly will commence, and proper security arrangements have been made. Apart from civil police, PCS, and Rapid Action Force, all the sensitive areas have been covered...CCTV cameras have been installed. Traffic diversion plans have also been made to make sure the traffic is well managed."

This session is expected to witness discussions on various key issues affecting the state, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment drives, preparation for the Mahakumbh, and addressing hospital irregularities to prevent incidents similar to the Jhansi fire.

