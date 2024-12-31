RJD MP Manoj Jha Criticizes Delhi LG Over Letter to CM Atishi Amid AAP-BJP Tensions

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday took a dig at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, saying that he should maintain the dignity of his constitutional position. He questioned the Delhi LG's "hurt" over the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) internal matter.

When Atishi became the Chief Minister, she said that she would serve till the next elections, the senior RJD leader said, adding that there are many Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who said that they were doing formalities and the actual person was someone else.

"Sometimes even I don't understand whether he (Delhi LG Saxena) knows he is on a constitutional post. You are the Lieutenant Governor. You should maintain the dignity (of the post). Main ginaun kitne CM BJP ke jinhone kahan ki main sirf khadav dho raha hun, asal to vo hain (Should I start counting how many Chief Ministers of the BJP said that they were just doing formality, the actual person was someone else). This is their (AAP) party's internal matter. When Atishi became the Chief Minister, she said that she would serve in the next elections. Everything depends on the election results. Why is the LG getting hurt?" Jha told ANI.

His reaction comes after the Delhi LG wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi earlier and expressed his disapproval of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal referring to her as a "temporary Chief Minister." In the letter he criticised Kejriwal's remark as an affront to "constitutional values and the dignity of the office."

Responding to this, CM Atishi said earlier that the governor should remain above "petty politics." She further alleged that the Lieutenant Governor is now working as a proxy of the BJP. Atishi urged the LG to let go of such "petty politics" and instead focus on "fostering collaboration and enabling the government to fulfil its promises to the people."

Speaking on the schemes - Pujari and Granthi Samman Yojna - introduced by Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Jha defended the former Chief Minister of Delhi, saying that he was making a commitment and the BJP who was raising fingers should look at their "curriculum vitae".

"I believe that if such things are to be done, it is not necessary that it could have been done before the elections, but anyway, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is making this commitment. Before raising fingers on that commitment, they (BJP) should look at their curriculum vitae," the RJD leader said.

Kejriwal on Monday announced 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' under which he stated that the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. He further stated that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government wins in the upcoming polls in the national capital. (ANI)