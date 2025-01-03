PM Modi Criticizes Kejriwal Over 'Sheeshmahal' Amid Delhi Elections, Highlights Slum Rehabilitation Efforts

New Delhi: With Delhi assembly elections likely to be held in February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and said, "Mai bhi koi sheeshmahal bana sakta tha"

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi took a dig a former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Prime Minister targeted him for allegedly constructing an oppulent residence for himself as CM.

"The country knows it well that Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than 4 crore houses for the poor... 'Mai bhi koi sheeshmahal bana sakta.." (I could have also built a palace for myself)'. I urge all of you, whenever you interact and meet with slum dwellers, to ensure to tell them on my behalf that they will definitely get pucca houses, if not today, then tomorrow," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that development of cities would play an important role in realising the goals of Viksit Bharat.

"Today the whole country is engaged in building a 'developed India'. We are working with the resolve that every citizen of the country should have a permanent house in a 'developed India'. Delhi has a very big role in this resolution, hence the BJP-led central government started a campaign to build permanent houses in place of slums," he said.

"Our cities play a very important role in developing India. People from far-off places come here with their dreams and spend their lives honestly in fulfilling those dreams. Therefore, the BJP government at the Centre is engaged in providing quality of life to every family living in the cities," he added.

The PM said that 2025 will be the year of stengthening India's position in the world and making it a premium manufacturing hub.

"Today, India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. This role of India will strengthen even more in 2025. This year will be the year to strengthen India's position in the world. It will be the year of making India one of the biggest manufacturing centres in the world," the PM said.

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became emotional and said, "When I am here today, it's obvious to remember many old memories. When the country was fighting against Indira Gandhi's dictatorship, for many people like me who were part of the underground movement, Ashok Vihar used to be a place for me to live...," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

In his post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A home is where dreams take root, and we are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian. During today's programme, 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people. I look forward to handing over the keys of their homes to some of the beneficiaries as well."

PM Narendra Modi also virtually inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects - the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka and also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh. (ANI)