People of Jharkhand avenged tears of Kalpana Soren JMM's Manoj Pandey over election results

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]: After the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc won the Jharkhand elections, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said on Sunday that the BJP's dictatorial attitude and the rhetoric of big-mouthed leaders were visible and the people have avenged the tears of Kalapa Soren which she shed when Hemant Soren was sent to jail.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "The people of Jharkhand have avenged the tears of Kalpana Soren which she shed when Hemant Soren was sent to jail without any reason...Their (BJP) dictatorial attitude and the rhetoric of big-mouthed leaders was visible...They used to talk about double engine but here the double engine was seen, in the form of the government of Kalpana Soren and Hemant Soren."

"If something good happens in Jharkhand, then this (JMM-Congress) government will do it... The government's schemes have also had the biggest impact...The people of Jharkhand are completely united," he added.

Notably, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four seats, and CPI-ML two seats. The BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance is set to retain power in the State where assembly polls were conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed his happiness after the results of the Jharkhand assembly election were declared and stated that the people of the state had 'rejected' the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader stated that the "divisive politics" in Jharkhand has been defeated.

"In Jharkhand, we have won, and divisive politics has been defeated... We are very happy... The people of Jharkhand have rejected them (NDA)," Congress leader Pawan Khera said. (ANI)