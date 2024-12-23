Madhya Pradesh CM Halts Toll Collections Statewide, Commits to Zero Tolerance for Corruption

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday stated that his government acted promptly on complaints about collections at toll barriers, ensuring that all such activities were halted across the state.

CM Yadav further stressed that his administration is committed to zero tolerance for corruption and would take necessary action at any level to combat it.

"With the formation of our government in Madhya Pradesh, we have taken several tough and significant decisions. Complaints regarding collections at toll barriers were addressed immediately, and we stopped all such activities. Our commitment is clear--corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We are prepared to take action at any level required," CM Yadav told ANI.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government would continue to focus on development initiatives while fostering progress nationwide.

"Today, as part of the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' fortnight, I am visiting the Sagar district to inaugurate development projects alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and our Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. These efforts will bring transformative changes to Sagar, Datia, and the entire Bundelkhand region in the coming days," CM Yadav added.

The 'Jan Kalyan Parv' is being observed from December 11 to December 26 to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government in the state. During this period, numerous development projects are being inaugurated across Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the state on December 25 to inaugurate the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project.

"It is a matter of great fortune for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among us on December 25 to unveil the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project. This ambitious initiative will have a significant impact, and I warmly welcome him to Madhya Pradesh," he said. (ANI)