Lalu Yadav Demands Amit Shah to Quit Politics Amid Ambedkar Remarks Controversy

Patna: Amid a controversy over Union Home Minister’s remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav said on Thursday that Amit Shah should renounce politics and leave.

“Amit Shah has gone mad. He must have hatred for Babasaheb Ambedkar. We condemn this madness of his. Babasaheb Ambedkar is great. He should renounce politics and leave,” Lalu Yadav said.

Earlier, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him and his party of being "anti-constitution" and spreading hatred.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar is our fashion and passion. He is also our motivation and inspiration. We will not let anyone insult Babasaheb Ambedkar. These people are anti-constitution who spread hatred, and the language used in Parliament is condemnable," Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, told ANI.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore who moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding an apology from the Home Minister said, "He (HM Amit Shah) insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar inside the Parliament. Therefore, today we have moved an Adjournment Motion for his apology as well as resignation from the cabinet..."

Congress MP K Suresh said, "Yesterday also we moved an Adjournment Motion against Amit Shah because he made a remark in Rajya Sabha during the debate on Constitution. Today also we are giving Adjournment Motion to discuss this because Amit Shah's statement is being totally opposed throughout the country. The nation is protesting against Amit Shah. His remark on Ambedkar is intolerable..."

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Wednesday with the Congress and other opposition members protesting against remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha.

The issue snowballed into major political controversy with the Congress seeking resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party.

Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution".

Shah responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation. (ANI)