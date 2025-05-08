Arijit Singh pushes date of Abu Dhabi show in wake of Indo-Pak military escalations

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Superstar singer Arijit Singh has pushed the date of his upcoming live show in Abu Dhabi in light of the tense situation between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Arijit’s team took to their Instagram, and shared a note in which he spoke about pushing the May 9 show to a later date.

They wrote, “Dear Fans, due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon”.

He further mentioned that the purchased tickets for the show will remain valid for the new date, or attendees can also opt for a full refund.

“All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may opt for a full refund within 7 days, starting 12 May 2025 (Monday). Thank you for your continued love and support, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon. With love, Team Arijit Singh Live”, he added.

This comes after India launched retaliatory strikes on 9 terror sites in Pakistan, after allegedly Pakistan sponsored terrorists claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam last month.

After the attack as well, Arijit Singh had cancelled his concert in Chennai. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note from the organisers of the event notifying his fans of the cancellation of the show.

The deadly terror attack on the tourists claimed more than 20 lives including a local, who fought the terrorists, and tried to snatch their gun, when he was shot at. The terrorist segregated the tourists based on their faith, and shot them after finding out their religion.

The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is an off-shoot of the Pakistan based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and came into existence following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, which granted a special status to the Indian state, which is now a union territory.

--IANS

aa/