Kejriwal's Education Reforms vs. PM Modi's New College Projects: CM Atishi Highlights Achievements

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday said that on one hand, after being the PM of the country for ten years, he could lay the foundation stone of only three colleges in the national capital while on the other, Kejriwal has made arrangements to provide the best education to the children in Delhi.

"After being the Prime Minister of the country for 10 years, yesterday Modi ji laid the foundation stone of three colleges in the capital, Delhi. It will take many years for the colleges to be built and for studies to start there. On the other hand, in ten years, @ArvindKejriwal ji has made arrangements for the best education for the children of Delhi after the 12th. In 2014, there were only 83,600 seats in Delhi government universities, which has now increased to 155,000. - Three new universities were started: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Delhi Sports University, and Delhi Teachers University. - six new campuses added to existing universities. - 27 new colleges were added to Delhi Government's GGSIP University. - The level of education has become so good that our students are getting packages worth lakhs after leaving college," Atishi posted on X.

On Friday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three projects at Delhi University (DU): the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh; an academic block for a west campus in Dwarka; and an academic block for an east campus in Surajmal Vihar.

PM Modi slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi CM and stated that those holding power in the national capital for the last ten years have damaged school education and that the AAP government has not even spent half of the money provided by the central government for education. (ANI)