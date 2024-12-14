Kapil Sibal Slams BJP Over Power and Constitution Remarks, Rijiju Defends Government

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday targeted the BJP saying that they can do anything for power and still talk about the constitution.

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sibal said, "They can do anything for power and still talk about the constitution. I don't think the PM Modi will talk about the dignity of the constitution (in the Lok Sabha). This is not good for the nation. What is the Election Commission doing? Only those judges are being appointed who will follow their commands. Governors are doing politics and the election commission is speaking in their (ruling party) favour. They have nothing to do with the constitution, they have everything to do with power"

He also said "The makers of the constitution had some aspirations that there shall be socio-economic and political justice. There is no social justice as Dalits are being lynched. The system is being run through castes. Money is ruling elections. These are not being talked about."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday criticized the Congress, accusing them of attacking the Constitution and altering its very essence.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "You have attacked the Constitution, you have changed the preamble to the Constitution. You have changed the very soul of the Constitution. Then how can you blame others?"

Rijiju also slammed the opposition for alleging that minorities are not safe in the country, saying that if oppression against minorities or any problems arise, minorities come to seek protection in India.

"You know the condition of Pakistan, what happens in Bangladesh, you people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan, whether it is a problem in Tibet or Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan. If there is oppression against minorities or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country?" he said.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption. (ANI)