Kiren Rijiju
J·Aug 17, 2024, 02:03 pm
JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill to hold first meeting on August 22
J·Aug 09, 2024, 02:12 pm
"Parliament saw good business transactions in both Houses": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
J·Aug 09, 2024, 11:42 am
Waqf Amendment Bill: 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted; Asaduddin Owaisi, Imran Masood included
J·Aug 08, 2024, 01:52 pm
"Not in favour of Waqf Board but instead trying to finish it off": Owaisi targets Centre on Waqf (Amendment) Bill
J·Jul 03, 2024, 12:26 pm
"Strict action will be taken against...": Kiren Rijiju on NEET issue
J·Jun 12, 2024, 02:16 pm
Pema Khandu elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as Arunachal CM for another term
J·Dec 18, 2023, 03:54 pm
Honourable Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Launches India’s Maiden Winter Scientific Arctic Expedition
J·Jul 17, 2023, 07:47 pm
Parliament not personal playground of dynast: Kiren Rijiju takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi
J·May 19, 2023, 09:10 am
Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju takes charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences this morning
J·Jun 23, 2023, 11:55 pm
Dashing Rahul
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rahul Speaks The Language Of Anti-India Forces: Rijiju
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Some prefer foreign news over Indian: Rijiju on BBC I-T survey
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Chief justices appointed to four high courts
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Rijiju on SC collegium resolutions
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'SC Hijacked Constitution': Rijiju Cites Judge With 'Sane Views' On Collegium
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC is considering a proposal to limit unidentified political donations: Govt
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.