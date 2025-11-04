Youth must lead India’s national security vision: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, addressed the Young Leaders Forum 2025 on National Unity Day at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, urging India's youth to play a pivotal role in shaping a secure and self-reliant nation.

Organised by the Indian Army in association with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, the event was themed “Veer Yuva: Empowering Youth for India’s National Security and Development.”

It brought together young leaders, NCC cadets, innovators, and defence personnel from across the country, serving as a prelude to the upcoming Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025.

He was joined by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya.

Rijiju said that the youth were imperative in realising the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

He indicated that India's strong economic growth of over 7 per cent testifies to the resilience and potential of the nation.

Paying tribute to the first home minister of India, Vallabhbhai Patel and Major Bob Khathing, Rijiju exhorted the youth to be disciplined, patriotic, and physically fit, like the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces.

“India’s demographic dividend must be channelised effectively to avoid becoming a burden,” he cautioned.

General Dwivedi echoed this, emphasising the evolving nature of war and the intellectual and technological preparedness that was needed to be emphasised.

The forum underscored the role of youth as both the architects and defenders of India's future.

