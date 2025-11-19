PM Modi wishes Kiren Rijiju on his birthday, lauds efforts in making Parliament 'more productive'

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday, praising his efforts towards making the parliamentary proceedings "more productive".

Rijiju was born on November 19, 1971, to a Buddhist family in the Nakhu village in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Union Minister, Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji on his birthday. His efforts towards making Parliament more productive and focused towards pro-people legislation are commendable. Equally noteworthy is his emphasis on ensuring inclusive and all-round development of society. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Thanking the Prime Minister, Rijiju said, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for your deeply encouraging wishes. Your resolute pursuit of a Viksit Bharat is an inspiration for millions, and it fuels my own commitment to serve with greater determination."

"With your guidance lighting the path, I remain devoted to contributing my best for our nation's rise. Jai Hind!" he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and wished Rijiju on his birthday.

"Warm birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji. Your enthusiastic efforts to pursue Modi Ji's vision of strengthening our parliamentary system are heartening. May you always remain blessed with good health and positivity," HM Shah posted on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, stating, "Birthday greetings to the Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life."

Rijiju, coming from a politically active family, showed a keen interest in public affairs from his student days.

At the age of 31, he was appointed as a Member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India (2002-04). In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from the West Arunachal Pradesh constituency, which is one of the largest in the country.

He has served as a four-time MP from Arunachal and is one of the three Buddhist MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.

--IANS

sd/dpb