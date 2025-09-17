Kiren Rijiju prays at Delhi's historic Gurdwara for PM Modi’s long, healthy life

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday offered prayers at the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, wishing him long life and good health.

Participating in an Akhand Path and Ardas ceremony being held to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday, Rijiju said it was an important day for the entire nation.

“Today is PM Modi's 75th birthday, a very big and important day for all of us. To carry forward the spirit of service exemplified by the Prime Minister, we thought of coming to the most sacred place in Delhi. That is why we came to the holy Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. I bowed my head and prayed for the country, for world peace, and for the Prime Minister’s good health,” Rijiju told reporters.

The Minister, who was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, including the Secretary, highlighted the significant role played by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in serving society.

“The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has always been connected with us. They are doing remarkable work for the Sikh community and society at large. Our Ministry of Minority Affairs has been working closely with them, and we also met with their office bearers,” he said.

Calling the Gurdwara a place of peace and spirituality, Rijiju said he felt blessed to be there on such an occasion.

“This is not only a sacred place but also a serene environment where I received blessings. I prayed for the Prime Minister’s long life, good health, and continued service to the nation,” he added.

Rijiju also praised the Sikh community’s tradition of service.

“The message of service from the Gurdwara is very powerful. The kind of selfless service done here is beyond imagination,” he remarked.

The programme at Bangla Sahib was one among several religious and community events organised across the country to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

