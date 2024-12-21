Delhi Elections: BJP MP Khandelwal Accuses Kejriwal of Misleading Purvanchalis

New Delhi: After Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that the AAP leaders have united to spread confusion and the Purvanchal people know who works for their upliftment and who tries to use them to get votes.

"Looking at the likely defeat in the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal and his other leaders have now united for one purpose: to spread confusion. And for this, they are ready to mislead the people of Delhi at any cost. We must remember that during the time of Corona, Kejriwal abandoned the people of Purvanchal. The BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana made extensive arrangements for them. Kejriwal only sees them as voting machines. The people of Purvanchal know who works for their upliftment and who tries to use them just to get votes," Khandelwal told ANI.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly election due in February.

Kejriwal also alleged that BJP President JP Nadda had compared Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingyas in Parliament. He said that the AAP will not allow the deletion of names from the voters' list.

"I want to tell people of Purvanchal that we won't let anyone's name get cut. We respect you and we will give respectful life. If BJP people come to your house, don't tell them your name and don't show your voter ID card. Don't keep any contact with BJP, they might be asking for details from you to cut your name...JP Nadda ji had compared the people of Purvanchal to Rohingyas inside the Parliament two days ago," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)