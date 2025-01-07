Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Urges Voters to Choose Those Who Delivered Results

New Delhi: After the Election Commission announced dates for Delhi Assembly polls, AAP MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the people of the national capital should vote for those who have worked for them.

"The people of Delhi should vote for those who have worked for them and they should not vote for those who have created obstacles in the work...They should vote for those who have given good education, good health services, built mohalla clinics, built world-class schools," Bharadwaj told ANI,

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

He further said that if the Election Commission of India takes action against Ramesh Bidhuri then he will accept that the poll body is "neutral."

"If the Election Commission of India takes action against Ramesh Bidhuri, then I will accept that the Election Commission of India is neutral and if it does not take any action then it will raise questions on its impartiality," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh Bidhuri, addressing a public gathering, made comments on CM Atishi's surname and family, saying, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)