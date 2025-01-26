Congress' Husain Dalwai Criticizes Maha Kumbh 2025 Prep, Flags Health & Facility Issue

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai has expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, claiming that there is a need for better facilities and management to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to attend.

"Since a large number of people are coming to the Maha Kumbh, the arrangements should also be good. Devotees should be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river in batches," Dalwai said, adding that issues like inadequate lodging for common people and poor overall facilities need urgent attention.

Highlighting public health concerns, he stated, "They should ensure that diseases do not spread. How will the sins of sinners be washed away by taking a dip? I don't think so. No one should commit sins."

The Congress leader further claimed, "Education of poor people has been stopped, hatred is being spread, health facilities have been stopped. These are all sins."

Dalwai further alleged that the current preparations for the Maha Kumbh had "many flaws" and called for immediate corrective measures.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj in 2025. The event draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad, placing immense pressure on local infrastructure and administration.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with a massive 10.80 crore plus taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence.

The Maha Kumbh is held after every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). (ANI)