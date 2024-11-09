Khunti (Jharkhand): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the Congress for its vision for a nationwide caste survey and termed it as a 'dhoka' to the people of the country, citing the non-success of a socio-economic caste census in 2011.

The Union Minister also questioned Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge asking him to present a blueprint or a roadmap for the welfare of the thousands and lakhs of castes in the country.

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Khunti, Rajnath Singh said, "These days you must be seeing that Congress is claiming to conduct a caste-based survey after they come into power. I want to say this is 'dhoka'. I want to remind Congress that in 2011, a socio-economic caste census was conducted. In this 46 lakh castes, tribes and lineage came to the fore. This statistic was so wide that the people who had prepared this report back then did not even make it public."

"According to the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Scheduled castes were more than 1,200 Scheduled Tribes were more than 7,500 and OBC castes were around 2,500. I want to ask Kharge ji, 'Do you have a blueprint or a roadmap for the welfare of the thousands and lakhs of castes? Please answer this question in front of the country," said Rajnath Singh.

"Kharge ji should answer how lakhs of castes, lower castes, gotra and how will they be given reservation facilities, which caste will get how much reservation. Please tell the people of the country," he said.

"Congress made the country poor. In 2014, India was in the 11th position, in 7 years of BJP governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has risen to become the 5th economy," said the Union Minister.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the BJP's track record of fulfilling its manifesto commitments, stating, "From 1951 till now, since the formation of BJP, if anyone looks at our manifesto, we have fulfilled everything we have promised. In 2014 also I was BJP national president and even then whatever we promised, we fulfilled it."

"I want to ask the Congress also which promises they have not fulfilled. I challenge them to come to the 'Janta ki Adalat' and tell us about it," he said.

"Danke ki chot par I would like to say whenever Congress has made promises to the people of the country, to the people of Jharkhand, they have never fulfilled it. Congress has tried to always deceive the public and gain their support," said Rajnath Singh.

'Janta ki aankho mai dhul jhonkkar unka samarthan lene ki koshish kia hai Congress ne," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also announced, "Two LPG cylinders will be given free in a year. 2,27,000 government posts will be filled in a transparent manner. Rs 2,000 per month will be deposited in the accounts of unemployed graduates for 2 years so that they can find employment."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a swipe at the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, accusing it of corruption and likening the BJP and its NDA allies to "powerful rockets" poised to propel Jharkhand towards speedy progress.

Singh had also highlighted the government's initiative for tribal villages across the country.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

—ANI