Captain of a sinking ship Manisha Kayande on Mamata Banerjee's INDIA leadership remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Sunday took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she expressed her willingness to lead the INDIA alliance, saying that the Shiv Sena sends best wishes to her as she wants to be the "captain of a sinking ship."

Reportedly, Banerjee has said that she is "willing to lead the INDIA alliance."

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Kayande said, "In INDI Alliance, leaders are in a competition to lead. First Uddhav Thackeray wanted to lead but it didn't happen. Everyone respects Sharad Pawar because he is a senior leader. Neither Supriya Sule nor Nana Patel is their face. Nana Patole tried a lot to become the CM face. But it didn't happen. Now, suddenly, Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of this...This is a sinking ship. If she wants to be the Captain of a sinking ship, then we send her best wishes."

On Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar acknowledged the leadership potential of Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

Pawar expressed his support, stating, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability.

The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also welcomed her decision to lead the INDIA alliance saying that his party would want her to be a major partner of the alliance.

He added that they would soon meet her in Kolkata. "We know Mamata ji's opinion. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA bloc. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Raut said. (ANI)