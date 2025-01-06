BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Samajwadi Party and Congress of Undermining Hindu Sentiments Over Maha Kumbh Controversy

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised the Samajwadi Party and Congress for allegedly playing with Hindu sentiments for political gain. In a statement, he responded to claims made by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ), who supported the notion that the Maha Kumbh was being organised on Waqf land.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said, "The Samajwadi Party and Congress have always played with the faith of Hindus for appeasement. These people used to call Sanatana Dharma dengue, malaria and AIDS, who knowingly kept the Hanuman temple in Sambhal locked for 40 years and they are now backing these maulanas and fanatics in calling Maha Kumbh Waqf land."

"This makes it clear that the Samajwadi Party and Congress are rattled by the fact that PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh are organising the biggest Maha Kumbh ever, which has the support of the saint community all over the world," Bhandari said.

"These are the same people who gave so much power to Waqf in 2013 that they claim the land of poor, Sanatani farmers and government land as Waqf land. The Waqf Amendment Act is mandatory," said Bhandari.

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal slammed All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi for claiming that the land where preparations are on for Maha Kumbh belonged to Waqf.

Replying to the claim, VHP's Bansal told ANI, "One is saying that conversions are taking place, while the other is claiming that it (Maha Kumbh) is being organised on Waqf Board land. This Kumbh has been organised since the time Islam did not exist. This exposes the Waqf Board."

Claiming that the maulanas are 'following the line of Jinnah, he added, "I think all of the maulanas are following the line of Jinnah and what he said--'lad'ke liye Pakistan, has kar lenge Hindustan.'" The dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will remain just a dream and if you keep saying such absurd things, the result will be negative for you."

In a post on X, the AIJM president claimed, "The 54 bigha land where preparations are being made for Kumbh Mela belongs to Waqf. Muslims showed a big heart and did not raise any objection but on the other hand, the Akhada Parishad and other Babas are banning the entry of Muslims. This narrow-mindedness will have to be given up; we will have to show a big heart like Muslims." (ANI)