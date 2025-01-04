BJP Leader N Ramchander Rao Accuses AAP of False Claims Ahead of Delhi Elections 2025

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleging that it is making false claims and lying to people amid the upcoming Delhi elections.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said "The New Delhi elections are coming up and we can see a lot of false claims being made by the Aam Aadmi Party. It has done nothing for the people in the last ten years. On the other hand, they are now fooling people. The schemes that they have claimed to introduce have got the funds and support from the government of India."

Further, the BJP leader also alleged that the decisions taken by AAP were to support the jihadi elements.

"The decisions taken by AAP were to support the jihadi elements in which one police official was killed by the mob under the very nose of the party. Demolition of the temples by AAP and ultimately denying the role of AAP shows that the party is disturbed to face the elections," the leader added.

Rao asserted that the people would vote for BJP to be brought into power.

"We have seen the poor performance of AAP and also the corrupt rule of the Chief Minister himself who was involved in corrupt practices and went to jail. Based on these factors, I am sure that the people will decide to vote for BJP and AAP will be thrown out," Rao asserted.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations against each other.

Dates for assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be announced in a few days

Meanwhile, on January 3, Delhi Chief Minster Atishi hit back at BJP and alleged that it had 'no agenda, no vision and no Chief Ministerial face" for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Stating that the BJP has lakhs of crores worth of budget, Atishi alleged that the BJP has done "nothing" for the people of Delhi in the last 10 years.

"BJP has no agenda for elections. BJP has been in power at the centre for 10 years, they have a budget of lakhs of crores, they should tell one thing they have done for the people of Delhi, they have not done any work. Today they have no vision for Delhi, they have no CM face. AAP has worked for the people of Delhi for 10 years," Delhi CM told reporters. (ANI)