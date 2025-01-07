Asaduddin Owaisi's Veiled Dig at KTR Amid Formula-E Case: Every Leader Will Face Jail Time

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing ACB investigation in the Formula Race case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a veiled dig at BRS leader KT Rama Rao saying, that every political leader will have to go to jail no matter how big they are.

"Some people have not gone to jail. They should also go, they will know how it is. Every political leader will have to go to jail no matter how big they are. I don't know how many will go or not go," Owaisi said on Monday.

Notably, Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Former Minister KT Rama Rao's (KTR) alleged involvement in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

On Monday, the ACB summoned KTR to its office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against BRS working president and MLA Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (ANI)