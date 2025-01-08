Ajay Rai Criticizes Kejriwal, Highlights Sheila Dikshit's Legacy Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai claimed that the former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit had served the people of the National Capital, unlike her successor, Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the AAP leaders of corruption and misgovernance, while the AAP, which is aiming to come to power for the third consecutive time, is focusing on highlighting its achievements in the education and health sector.

Speaking on the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Rai told ANI on Wednesday, "You have seen that in Delhi, Congress has always remained strong. Sheila Dikshit did so much work in Delhi, while Kejriwal did not do anything. This time we will see a change in Delhi which will be in favour of Congress..."

He also charged Kejriwal with "looting" and "tricking" the people.

In the race for the New Delhi seat, the BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, to challenge Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress has also entered the fray with Sandeep Dikshit, son of Sheila Dixit, from the same seat.

The BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi CM Atishi in the Kalkaji seat while the Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)