AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar Challenges BJP on Welfare Schemes for Pujaris and Granthis

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of a Rs 18,000 'Samman Raashi' for Pujaris and Granthis in the capital.

In a statement to ANI, Kakkar challenged the BJP to implement similar welfare measures across the 20 states under their governance.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has announced 'Samman Raashi' of Rs 18,000 for the Pujaris and Granthis; BJP should do the same in all those 20 states they are in power," Kakkar said.

The AAP spokesperson took a jibe at the BJP, accusing them of underhanded tactics to win the elections.

"BJP is rattled as they have no policy or face (for CM) in Delhi. They are filing applications for deletion of votes - even when the Election Commission of India (ECI) has already completed its process and a draft list is already completed," Kakkar alleged.

She further expressed confidence that the AAP would not be hindered by the BJP's alleged tactics. "We will not let any of their negative tactics get success in Delhi," Kakkar added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday questioned as to why the AAP is announcing schemes like Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana and not just giving money without making such declarations.

"The PWD under AAP issued a 'fatwa' to demolish two temples during Ram Navami in April 2024. Before that, in 2023, the Delhi High Court exposed your conspiracy to demolish a 50-year-old temple. Gopal Italia called temples - a house of exploitation. Arvind Kejriwal stated that he was sad because of Ram Mandir as the temple has been made by destroying the Babri masjid. Manish Sisodia said that why we need a Ram mandir rather than a school or university must be established in its place. Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Sanatan, and so does DMK; SP leaders made fun of Shivling, and TMC also made fun of prayers offered at Ujjain Mahakal. AAP is in an alliance with all of them... AAP is in power right now. Why not give money to pujaris and granthis instead of announcing schemes?" said Poonawalla. (ANI)