AAP Accused of Seeking Dalit Votes Amid Temple Demolition Controversy: Congress Responds

New Delhi: Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to demolish Hindu and Buddhist temples in the national capital, Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making such statements to get Dalit votes in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

"When the LG has ensured against it (CM Atishi's claim that BJP is planning to demolish Hindu and Buddhist temples in Delhi), then why is the CM making such statements? AAP is doing this only to get Dalit votes," said Udit Raj.

Earlier, Atishi accused the BJP of pretending to protect Hinduism while secretly instructing officials and the LG to destroy temples.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The dual face of the BJP is revealed through such orders. On the one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples."

She stated that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, it was decided to demolish several temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri, as well as a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari.

"A meeting of the Religious Committee was held on 22 November. Yesterday LG's office told the media that there is no order to demolish temples. But this is a lie. In the meeting held on 22 November, it was decided to demolish many temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur and Sultanpuri and a Buddhist temple located in Sundar Nagari. All this is in the minutes of the meeting. Delhi LG has approved it and now DMs and SDMs are preparing to demolish these temples," she added.

earlier, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Virendraa Sachdeva on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of rigging the elections by double voting. He stated that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also Tilak Nagar assemblies for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. He further requested that the Election Commission and Delhi Police must take cognisance of such instances.

The Delhi BJP President further slammed Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he does not intend to address major issues, which include dirty water, broken roads, etc. (ANI)