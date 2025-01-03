State-Level Essay Writing Competition Honors Talented Students Across Uttarakhand

Roorkee: To commemorate the 97th birth anniversary of Dr Arya Bhushan Garg, a state level essay writing competition was organized in the Hall of Justice Dr Nagendra Singh Library Roorkee.

Presiding as the Chief Guest, Prof Dr Rahul Dev Garg Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and Dean Resource and Alumni Affairs IITR, said “Every year, we hold the Essay Writing Competition and this is the fourth in series. The aim is that students should use libraries more often and choose their aims and achieve the targets based on the facts using their critical and analytical powers.” The prizes were distributed to the undergraduate and post graduate students of government and aided colleges of Uttarakhand who participated in the contest. Essays were received from 13 Districts of Uttarakhand.

District and Session Judge Haridwar Justice Prashant Joshi HJS presided as the Guest of Honor. He said that the 4th State-Level Essay Writing Competition is an excellent educational initiative aimed at the holistic and all round development of students across the state. He added that organizing such competitions boosts the self-confidence of students and provides them with a platform to showcase their talents and writing abilities, while also cultivating a healthy competitive spirit.

Dr. Peeyush Kumar, Director of Justice Dr. Nagendra Singh Library said that the undergraduate and postgraduate students from government colleges and government-aided colleges and institutions across Uttarakhand participated in the event. Certificates were presented to all the winners and participants.

Announcing the results of the essay competition titled “Due to the Lack of Constant Vigil in every field, women in India are not safe—Challenges and Solutions”, Dr. Peeyush Kumar said that entries were received from all 13 districts of the state. The essays were evaluated by a panel of five Judges including Prof. Dr Surya Prakash D.Litt. Principal S D College Muzaffarnagar Prof. Dr Anupma Principal SSDPC Girls PG College Roorkee Dr Anju Sharma Dr Yojana Gupta Dr Peeyush Kumar. Aaradhya Mishra, B.A. LLB, Vasudev College of Law, Lamachaur, Haldwani, Nainital won the first position. Second Place was reserved by Priyanshika, from Gairsen Chamoli and the third position was scored by Akshita Pant, from P.N.G. Government Postgraduate College, Ramnagar, Nainital. Anshika, Jhushboo Bhatt got fourth and fifth positions.

Five consolation prizes were awarded to Bhavanshu Pandey, LLB, Vasudev College of Law, Lamachaur, Haldwani, Nainital, Aastha, M.A., Dhanori PG College, Haridwar, Pinki Kumari, B.A., Government College, Tanakpur, Champawat, Aastha Singh, B.A., Women’s Degree College, Satikund, Kankhal, Haridwar and Anamika Singh, B.A., Sardar Bhagat Singh Government Postgraduate College, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar

The prize distribution ceremony recognised and honoured the efforts of the talented boys and girls students, reinforcing the notion of unique brilliance writing skills. Dr Peeyush Kumar gave the vote of thanks and congratulated all the winners and expressed his deepest gratitude to Judges and Chief Guest and Guests of Honor who tirelessly encouraged the students. The program was conducted by Dr Anju Sharma. Dr Anupma Garg Dr Peeyush Kumar Er Ayush Er Akshita parents of students from different districts were present.