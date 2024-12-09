Police Encounter in Haridwar: One Criminal Arrested, Two Escape Amid Midnight Clash

Haridwar: In the Bahadrabad area, during a midnight encounter, a case has been filed against three criminals from Saharanpur for firing at police teams from Dehradun and Haridwar. One of the criminals, who was injured by gunshot, has been admitted to the district hospital. Meanwhile, the search for his two escaped accomplices is ongoing.



Dehradun Police Team Informs Haridwar PoliceDehradun SSP Ajay Singh informed that a Dehradun police team, while pursuing suspects involved in theft incidents in the Raivala area, shared information with the Haridwar police. The police tried to stop a suspicious car near the Shantarsah Chowki area, but the criminals attempted to flee in the vehicle.

As the police chased them, the criminals began firing at the police team. In self-defense, the police retaliated, injuring Farmaan, a resident of Nakud, Saharanpur. After the encounter, the police recovered a pistol, a 315-bore empty cartridge, an i-10 car, three fake number plates, two live cartridges, a gold chain, and a ring from Farmaan's possession.



It was revealed that Farmaan, a resident of Nakud, Saharanpur, has previously been jailed multiple times for more than six cases of theft and burglary across Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun, and Haridwar. Farmaan’s associates, Gullu and Gulfaam, managed to escape during the encounter. The police are currently searching for them.