Minor National Hockey Player Accuses Coach of Rape Ahead of National Games in Haridwar

Haridwar: Even before the National Games to be held here, a case of rape of a minor female hockey player has come to light. The player has accused his coach of rape. About 10 years ago, a hockey player had also accused a stadium official of exploitation. As soon as the matter came to light, the medical prison police started investigating the victim. In Sidkul police station area, a minor female hockey player has accused her coach of raping her. Police took the girl to the medical district Sent to hospital. Interrogation of the coach was also started.

A case is being registered in the matter. It is noteworthy that national sports competitions are to be organized in Roshnabad in the coming days. For which preparations are going on. Camps for players are also going on at Roshnabad Sports Stadium, where players are being trained. On Sunday night, the police were shocked when a minor female player reached the police station and lodged a complaint with the police saying that the coach had forcibly raped her. Immediately after this, the police sent the player to the district hospital for medical treatment and took the coach into custody and started questioning. Police Station Head Manohar Bhandari said that the matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge in the investigation.