Haridwar News: Inter School Competition - AAGAAZ SAPTRANG held

Haridwar: The auditorium hall of Delhi public School Daulatpur junior was buzzing with activities wherein students from 12 schools of the district had gathered to participate in the inter school competition AAGAAZ SAPTRANG 2024-25. The participating schools included DPS Daulatpur, DPS Roorkee, Bachpan Play School, Sai Sanskaar School, Shivalik Shishu Jr. High School, Greenway Modern School, Mount Litera Zee School, Udaishwar Public School, Ping Pong Center, Police Modern School and GMS Puhana. The event, themed Saptarang symbolizing the vibrant seven colors of the rainbow, celebrated creativity, diversity, and unity.

The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the dignitaries. The school Incharge Amita Ohri set the ball rolling with a welcome address. A captivating welcome dance by Class 2 students of Delhi Public School Daulatpur junior set the vibrant tone for the day. Pro Vice Chairman of the school Vikas Goyal and Director Peeyush Jain lauded the efforts of the teachers in preparing the students for excellent performances.

A distinguished panel of judges including Dr. Radhika Nagrath, Rekha Singhal, Meenal, Neha Malik, Nupur Arora, and Kamini Bhargava evaluated the competitions, which ranged from role play and rangoli to group dance and paper crafts. The judges praised the participants for their creativity, passion, and dedication of the students. Students from various schools displayed outstanding talent, with competitions divided into seven groups based on activities like Dream in Colours, Paper Bag Making, and Group Dance. The program concluded with the prize distribution ceremony.

The school Principal Poonam Shrivastava extended heartfelt gratitude to all judges, dignitaries, schools, and participants for making the event a grand success. Aagaz Saptrang left an unforgettable impression on all attendees.