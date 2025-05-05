Days after 'House Arrest' row, actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked for rape by the Charkop Police in Mumbai following a complaint filed by an actress who accused him of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage.

The case was registered under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69 and 74, and further investigation is underway, police officials confirmed.

According to the complaint, the actress alleged that Khan promised her a role in his OTT show 'House Arrest' and other projects. She claimed that when the show began, he proposed to her and assured her of marriage.

The complainant further stated that on March 25, Ajaz Khan raped her at his home after making a false promise of marriage. She added that Khan again sexually assaulted her a few days later, repeating the promise of marriage.

The actress claimed that Khan assured her he would take full responsibility for her and even told her that his religion permits four marriages.

The Charkop Police are looking into the details of the incident, while a separate FIR against Khan was already filed at Amboli Police Station over his OTT show 'House Arrest' following a complaint by Bajrang Dal.

In that case, Ajaz Khan was accused of the indecent representation of women and the publication of obscene content.

The Mumbai Police booked Khan and others involved in the show under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, which penalises publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically.

The first conviction under this section carries a maximum punishment of three years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh, while repeat offences may attract five years' imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, Khan faces charges under Section 296 of the BNS for obscene acts and songs. This provision prohibits performing obscene acts or uttering obscene words in public spaces with the intention to cause annoyance and carries a penalty of up to three months' imprisonment.

The FIR also invokes Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, which bars the production and distribution of any material containing indecent depictions of women.

Violations of this provision can lead to a maximum prison term of three years. Section 7 of the same Act has also been applied, making responsible individuals within the company -- including those overseeing content on the OTT platform -- liable for legal action.

The OTT platform 'Ullu' had streamed the show, which has now been taken down following widespread backlash and demands for a ban. Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh had earlier called the show "nothing but the epitome of vulgarity" and demanded strict action.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the controversy and has summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Ajaz Khan to appear on May 9 in connection with the charges related to obscene content and alleged exploitation.

Officials said Mumbai Police are ensuring that both the actor and the OTT platform's decision-makers face consequences under the applicable laws.

--IANS

sd/dpb