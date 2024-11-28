Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Pakistan 7th polio case in Dera Ismail Khan country's total tally rises to 56
Pakistan Imran Khan's party condemns statesponsored violence at its rally
2010 incidents of attacks affecting 1705 minority families in Bangladesh
US Ambassador to India pays tributes to 26/11 martyrs
Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad to visit India to boost business ties
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
In a huge positive Shubman Gill starts batting practice in Canberra ahead of pink ball Test
ISL Kerala Blasters FC look to build momentum against in form FC Goa
I have so many unforgettable memories Bhuvneshwar Kumar pens emotional farewell note for SRH
Hockey Ka Jashn campaign launched ahead of HIL 2024 25 to turn sport into nationwide celebration
Great boost to have one of Indian greats with us in Abu Dhabi T10 Dasun Shanaka on Dinesh Karthik
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Industry should give feedback on National Single Window System or we will abort it Piyush Goyal
Paytm users can now make international UPI payments in UAE Sri Lanka Singapore France Mauritius Bhutan and Nepal
Vedanta Aluminium and PwC India partner for biodiversity and carbon reduction in Odisha
SBI Funds Management Limited appoints Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
By 2030 74% Indians will have subscriptions to 5G telecom services Ericsson report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Dua Lipa steps out for dinner date with bf Callum Turner ahead of Mumbai concert
Anil Kapoor shares rare glimpse of day with wife Sunita at Taj Mahal
Isqh Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of the romantic comedy with a special post for Kajol fans call them Bollywood ki no 1 jodi
Shahid Kapoor Deva will now hit theatres in January 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nails airport style game in minimals on way back from Dubai event
creativity in schools
Haridwar
R
Radhika Nagrath
·
Nov 28, 2024, 12:31 PM
Haridwar News: Inter School Competition - AAGAAZ SAPTRANG held