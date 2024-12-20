CII Northern Region Honors Green Practices Award Winners 2023

Haridwar (The Hawk): Mr. Anuj Nagpal, Chairman of the CII Gurugram Zone and Director at Alfa Cotec Industries Ltd, while delivering his address as the Chief Guest at the

Award ceremony of CII Northern Region Green Practices Awards, opined that the 21st century has ushered in unprecedented challenges, particularly in the realms of climate change, environmental degradation, and resource scarcity. Historically, economic activities have been seen as major contributors to these issues. He further expressed that industries are now stepping forward as key players in providing solutions by embracing innovation, enhancing resource efficiency, and adopting eco-conscious strategies. Mr Ravi Bhushan Pahwa, former Deputy General Manager at Denso India Pvt Ltd (Retd), expressed his admiration for the impressive presentations made by the participants, highlighting the innovative green practices implemented across industries. He opined that these practices are not just strategies for compliance, but essential steps toward achieving the ambitious sustainability goals set by the nation.

Mr Pradip Singh, Vice President - Business Excellence, IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, expressed appreciation for CII’s platform, which enables industries to showcase and share their environmental sustainability efforts. He stated that recognizing companies for their environmental achievements through such awards not only boosts their reputation but also motivates them to continue improving their environmental practices. It sends a positive message to the broader community, inspiring other organizations to follow suit.

Dr. Pravir Deshmukh, Senior Counsellor at CII- ITC CESD, expressed his admiration for the enthusiasm and commitment shown by industries in tackling key challenges such as energy conservation, waste management, water conservation, and overall environmental impact.

The Title awards for the best green practices were presented in various categories. Under the Manufacturing Category, Rockman Industries Ltd, Haridwar won the Platinum Award, Manu Yantralaya (P) Ltd, Jaipur took home the Gold Award, and Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd, Kapurthala secured the Silver Award. In the Service Category, Noida Power Company Limited, Greater Noida won the Platinum Award, Suzlon Global Services limited, Jaisalmer earned the Gold Award,

Under the Specific categories, Padmini VNA Mechatronics Limited, Gurugram was adjudged as the Water Champion; Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Dehradun and RACL Geartech Limited, Gajraula bagged the Renewable Energy Champion award; Uflex Ltd, Noida took away the Energy Champion award; Afcons Infrastructure was adjudged as the Waste Management Champion. Special recognition trophies were awarded to Merino Industries Ltd, Hapur & Jyothy Labs Ltd. The award assessments were based on several parameters, including energy conservation, water conservation, renewable energy utilization, implementation of ISO 14000, OHSAS 18000, and more. The program, which attracted over 60 delegates from various industries, provided valuable insights into best green practices.