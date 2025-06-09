'Zero marks': Siddaramaiah's rating for Modi goverment

Mysuru, June 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that he would give "zero marks" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Interacting with media at his residence in Mysuru, the Chief Minister, answering a question on the completion of 11 years in office by Prime Minister Modi, asserted that Prime Minister Modi survives on publicity.

He questioned who benefited from demonetisation, and reminded reporters of the Prime Minister's promises of "Achhe Din" (good days are coming), providing two crore jobs every year, and resolving farmers' issues. He then asked why farmers agitated for a year if their problems were solved.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has not delivered on his major promises and "has merely completed eleven years in power".

Siddaramaiah criticised the media for giving the Prime Minister excessive publicity, which he claimed helps spread false narratives. He pointed out that when the Karnataka government announced its guarantee schemes, critics claimed they couldn't be implemented and that the state would go bankrupt. Yet, these same schemes were later duplicated and implemented in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

He also questioned PM Modi's actions, contrasting them with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, where he advocated for a 50 per cent tax share. Siddaramaiah stated that while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 5,300 crore for the state, it was never provided.

CM Siddaramaiah further added that despite the 15th Finance Commission recommending Rs 11,495 crore in funds to Karnataka, it was also withheld. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation instead of questioning the injustice being done to Karnataka.

