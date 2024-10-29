"We used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence": Maj Gen Sameer Shrivastava on Akhnoor encounter

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): Major General Sameer Shrivastava GoC 10 Infantry Division said on Tuesday that security forces used an unnamed vehicle and artificial intelligence during the encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor. Three terrorists have been killed during the operation.

" We have used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence that gave us a quick and successful result... We lost one Army Dog - he was ahead when we were doing search operations, and militants fired upon the Dog. It's due to his sacrifice, many of the lives could be saved," Major General Sameer Shrivastava told reporters here.

"After this operation, such information was spreading that the Army had used BMP - we had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough - with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest - we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there...," Major General Shrivastava added.

DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma who was present at the press conference along with Major General Sameer Shrivastava said they have been holding meetings including a one-off with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to ensure coordination between the Army and police.

"Recently, we have many meetings - including one with (Jammu and Kashmir) LG Manoj Sinha... The aim is that the coordination between the Army and the Police continue to be there - so that we can quickly neutralise if we track any terrorist presence anywhere. For that, our synergy is increasing day-to-day. This operation is one such example...," DIG Sharma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh provided details about the incident.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway. As soon as we received information that terrorists were at the said location, they opened fire at the Army ambulance. It was then certain that there were terrorists here. The entire area was cordoned off. Army, police, SOG, and paramilitary forces all participated in this operation," Singh said.

The anti-terror operation was part of Indian security forces' counter-offensive Operation Asan, launched after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Battal area on October 28. According to security forces, the terrorists fired on an Army ambulance, prompting immediate retaliation. The area was swiftly sealed off, and a coordinated search effort was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.

The operation was led by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, which engaged the terrorists after round-the-clock surveillance. "After surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded this morning, resulting in a significant victory for our forces," the White Knight Corps said in an official statement. They further highlighted that "relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists." The encounter also led to the recovery of war-like stores from the site, which, according to Army officials, will be essential for securing the area.

Unfortunately, a Belgian Malinois dog, Phantom, from the Indian Army's canine unit, made the supreme sacrifice. Phantom, born on May 25, 2020, joined the Army in August 2022 and was part of the team pursuing the terrorists in the Sunderbani sector. He was killed while helping security forces advance toward the enemy position.

Honouring Phantom's role, the White Knight Corps posted a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X. "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero--a valiant Indian Army Dog, Phantom," the Corps posted. "As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten," the Army added.

In a previous statement, the White Knight Corps reported, "Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan in the Sunderbani sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. Swift retaliation by our troops ensured the foiling of the attempt, ensuring no injuries."(ANI)