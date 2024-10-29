Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 108 Assistant Professors selected in 5 subjects.

The appointment letters were given to the candidates in Hindi, Chemistry, Geography, Zoology and Political Science at Mukhya Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence.

CM Dhami congratulated all the selected candidates and said that this gift received on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras will definitely spread the light of happiness in your life. This day of success in your life has come only because of hard work, dedication and perseverance, he said.

He said that teaching is not an ordinary task but a big responsibility. Especially higher education is a major means of carving human resources because higher education works to give the right direction to the youth power. The Chief Minister said that in the last three years, about 18, 500 youth in the state have been provided government jobs. The recruitment process is going on continuously going forward, he said.

CM Dhami said that the government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. The education system and infrastructure of the state are being strengthened. The infrastructure in government colleges and universities is being developed continuously. 20 model colleges are being established and examination buildings, including women's hostels and IT labs, are also being constructed, he said.

He said, on one hand, scholarships are being given to meritorious students every month and research grants of up to Rs 18 lakh are being given to professors to promote research, while under the Gaurav Yojana, a target has been set to provide three-tier training in banking and finance to students studying in higher educational institutions of the state and placement of 5000 students.

We have signed an agreement with the Deputy High Commissioner of Britain for the Chevening Uttarakhand Scholarship, under which 5 students will be sent to Britain for a master's degree, CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami saidthat an agreement was also signed with Infosys Springboard for conducting various modern computer-based courses in higher educational institutions of the state. An incentive of Rs 50,000 is being provided to the youth taking admission in the 100 NIRF top-ranked institutions of the country, he said. (ANI)

