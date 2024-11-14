UP govt, UPPSC are insensitive, unfortunate towards competitive students, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), saying that their attitude towards the competitive students in Prayagraj is extremely insensitive and unfortunate.

"The attitude of the UP government and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission towards the competitive students in Prayagraj is extremely insensitive and unfortunate. Non-transparent system in the name of normalization is unacceptable and the students' demand for examination in one shift is absolutely justified. Why should students pay the price for the incompetence of the BJP government which is busy destroying the education system?" said Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition lashed out at the police and said that students are getting harassed by the police.

"Students who were 'studying' have been forced to 'fight' on the streets and are now being harassed by the police. We will not accept this injustice against the youth who are staying away from home and studying to fulfil their and their families' dreams. We fully support the demands of competitive students. Their democratic rights cannot be suppressed by dictatorship," he added.

Meanwhile, after ongoing protests in UP, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the preliminary examination in one day, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.'

The decision came after several aspirants in Prayagraj protested outside the UPPSC office, demanding that the PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in one day and one shift. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the demand of students in Prayagraj and asked the Commission to make necessary decisions by communicating and coordinating with the students regarding the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 in one day.

—ANI