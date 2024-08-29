UP Government
Aug 29, 2024, 04:39 PM
Priyanka Gandhi criticises UP's new social media policy
Jul 18, 2024, 07:06 AM
SP's Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP BJP govt, pitches monsoon offer for 100 MLAs
Jul 06, 2024, 02:34 PM
Akhilesh Yadav calls arrests made by UP govt in Hathras incident "conspiracy", demands judicial inquiry
Jul 03, 2024, 10:04 AM
Hathras stampede: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial probe
Sep 30, 2023, 09:41 AM
Large-scale transfer of IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 31, 2023, 11:25 PM
Won't Let Injustice Happen To Anyone: CM Yogi
May 09, 2023, 05:40 AM
'The Kerala Story' declared tax-free in UP
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
UP On Alert Mode As Covid Cases Rise
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
UP government orders an investigation into the death of a student
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
The UP government would increase employee deductions to 38% as of July 1, 2022
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
14 IAS Officers Transferred In UP