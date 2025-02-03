Chandrashekhar Azad Protests Brutal Murder of Dalit Woman in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad held a protest today in front of the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal, Parliament, against the brutal murder of a Dalit woman in Ayodhya. Azad also submitted an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss the issue.

Speaking during the protest, Azad expressed his anger and disappointment at the incident, which he described as being worse than the Nirbhaya case. "I am sitting here for the daughter of Ayodhya. The reason for this is that in Ayodhya, where it is said that there is Ram Rajya, such a big incident has happened there worse than Nirbhaya," Azad said, highlighting the horrific nature of the crime.

Azad expressed frustration at the lack of action, drawing a parallel to the Nirbhaya case and the public outcry that followed. "When this happened to Nirbhaya in Delhi, we were speechless and even today we are speechless," he said. Azad strongly criticized the government's response, demanding accountability for the silence surrounding the case.

Azad also alleged that the victime was treadted in a shocking manner. "The condition in which she was found soaked in blood, the police are still empty-handed, she was not searched for 3 days because that daughter was of a Dalit, that daughter was from Ayodhya," he said, emphasizing the alleged discrimination the victim faced.

He said he will continue raising his voice until justice is served.

"I will raise my voice in whatever way I can. There should be justice," Azad concluded, pledging to fight for the victim's rights and accountability.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue, "The kind of barbarism that was meted out to a Dalit girl who had gone to listen to the Bhagwat Katha in Ayodhya would send shivers down the spine of any human being. Such cruel incidents shame the entire humanity. The girl was missing for three days but the police did nothing. In the BJP's Jungle Raj, no one is there to listen to the cries of Dalits, tribals, backward and poor. The UP government has become synonymous with atrocities on Dalits. I demand that strict action be taken against those guilty of atrocities as well as the responsible policemen and officers."

An unclothed body of the Dalit woman, who was missing, was found in the canal near her village in Ayodhya January 31, with her family alleging murder.

Ayodhya SSP later informed that police hadf detained a suspect for questioning and formed special teams to probe the case. (ANI)